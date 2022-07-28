Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BMETs Behind the Scenes B-roll

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    BMETS are the individuals that maintain medical equipment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 15:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859629
    VIRIN: 220728-F-QS607-2001
    Filename: DOD_109253101
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BMETs Behind the Scenes B-roll, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    B-roll
    BMET
    17th TRW

