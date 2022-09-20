U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Boston works Buoy 12

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crew of Aids to Navigation Team (ANT) Boston works Buoy 12 north of Boston, Ma on Sep. 20, 2022. The Coast Guard is responsible for ensuring this network of signs, symbols, buoys, markers, lighthouses, and regulations is up to date and functioning properly so recreational and commercial boaters can safely navigate the maritime environment. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)