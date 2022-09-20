U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Boston works Buoy 12

The crew of Aids to Navigation Team (ANT) Boston works Buoy 12 north of Boston, Ma on Sep. 20, 2022. The Coast Guard is responsible for ensuring this network of signs, symbols, buoys, markers, lighthouses, and regulations is up to date and functioning properly so recreational and commercial boaters can safely navigate the maritime environment. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)
