    U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Boston works Buoy 12

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    The crew of Aids to Navigation Team (ANT) Boston works Buoy 12 north of Boston, Ma on Sep. 20, 2022. The Coast Guard is responsible for ensuring this network of signs, symbols, buoys, markers, lighthouses, and regulations is up to date and functioning properly so recreational and commercial boaters can safely navigate the maritime environment. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 14:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859620
    VIRIN: 220920-G-IY621-001
    Filename: DOD_109252980
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Boston works Buoy 12, by PO2 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operations
    Massachusetts
    Buoys
    Commerce
    Northeast
    ANT Boston

