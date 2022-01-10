Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill welcomes home airmen displaced by Hurricane Ian (B-Roll Package)

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing returns to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, from hurricane evacuation orders, October 1, 2022. U.S. Air Force Capt. Konnor Moden, 50th Air Refueling Squadron flight commander, led the aircrew in transporting the aircraft away from Hurricane Ian and back to safety at MacDill. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 14:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859619
    VIRIN: 221003-F-IA158-1003
    Filename: DOD_109252978
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    MacDill AFB
    USAF
    Hurricane Recovery
    Hurricane Ian
    HurricaneIan22

