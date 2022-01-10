A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing returns to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, from hurricane evacuation orders, October 1, 2022. U.S. Air Force Capt. Konnor Moden, 50th Air Refueling Squadron flight commander, led the aircrew in transporting the aircraft away from Hurricane Ian and back to safety at MacDill. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Zachary Foster)
This work, MacDill welcomes home airmen displaced by Hurricane Ian (B-Roll Package), by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
