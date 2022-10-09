Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovation Oasis - CW3 Marcel Melo

    EGYPT

    09.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jarred Woods 

    Task Force Sinai

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Marcel Melo, an U.S. Army aviator with Aviation Company Task Force Sinai presents his concept for a method to quickly and efficiently allow Soldiers to access information when conducting maintenance on military equipment. This video production was produced as part of U.S. Army Central's "Innovation Oasis."

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 13:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859602
    VIRIN: 220910-A-ZA744-1001
    Filename: DOD_109252804
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: EG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovation Oasis - CW3 Marcel Melo, by SSG Jarred Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

