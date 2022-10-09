Innovation Oasis - CW3 Marcel Melo

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Marcel Melo, an U.S. Army aviator with Aviation Company Task Force Sinai presents his concept for a method to quickly and efficiently allow Soldiers to access information when conducting maintenance on military equipment. This video production was produced as part of U.S. Army Central's "Innovation Oasis."
