B-Roll of the 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Squadron, Florida Air National Guard, beginning to clear roads at St. James City, Pine Island, Florida in response to Hurricane Ian, Oct. 4, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 14:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859599
|VIRIN:
|221004-Z-BX441-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_109252750
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|ST. JAMES CITY, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pine Island B-Roll - Hurricane Ian - Florida National Guard Response, by SrA Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT