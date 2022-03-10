Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pine Island B-Roll - Hurricane Ian - Florida National Guard Response

    ST. JAMES CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll from the 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Squadron, Florida Air National Guard's airlift into St. James City, Pine Island, Florida in response to Hurricane Ian, Oct. 3, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock)

    Clip at "00:03:40:23" - "00:03:48:16" courtesy of Staff Sergeant John Martin, 125th Medical Group

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 13:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859596
    VIRIN: 221003-Z-BX441-1003
    Filename: DOD_109252717
    Length: 00:05:47
    Location: ST. JAMES CITY, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pine Island B-Roll - Hurricane Ian - Florida National Guard Response, by SrA Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Florida National Guard
    Florida Air National Guard
    202nd RED HORSE
    AirForceNewswire
    Hurricane Ian
    HurricaneIan22

