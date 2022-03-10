Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family, friends, and coworkers welcome Airmen from deployment

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron arrive back at Joint Base Charleston.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 12:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859594
    VIRIN: 221003-F-CP533-418
    Filename: DOD_109252700
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family, friends, and coworkers welcome Airmen from deployment, by SrA Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Preparedness
    Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    Rapid Global Mobility
    816 Expeditionary Center Airlift Squadron

