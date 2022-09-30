Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRICARE Contraceptive Care

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Mara Dworkin 

    Military Health System

    Did you know that TRICARE waived copayments and cost-shares for medical contraceptive care? Learn more at www.tricare.mil/birthcontrol.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 11:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 859586
    VIRIN: 221004-A-AB123-002
    Filename: DOD_109252579
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: US

    This work, TRICARE Contraceptive Care, by Mara Dworkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #WomensHealth #TRICARE

