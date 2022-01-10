Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Event

    ILLESHEIM, GERMANY

    10.01.2022

    Video by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    "No matter your race or background anything is possible" - Sylvia Mendez

    This year's theme is Unidos!- roughly translated as united, connected, or close.
    This week the 1AD CAB held its Hispanic Heritage Observance Month event with guest speaker Sgt. Maj. Mariel Morgan, while enjoying various Hispanic cuisine, music, dancing, and capicú.

    As we celebrate inclusivity for a stronger nation we always remain StrongerTogether

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 08:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: ILLESHEIM, DE 

    stronger together

