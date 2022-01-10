Hispanic Heritage Event

"No matter your race or background anything is possible" - Sylvia Mendez
This year's theme is Unidos!- roughly translated as united, connected, or close.
This week the 1AD CAB held its Hispanic Heritage Observance Month event with guest speaker Sgt. Maj. Mariel Morgan, while enjoying various Hispanic cuisine, music, dancing, and capicú.
As we celebrate inclusivity for a stronger nation we always remain StrongerTogether
|10.01.2022
|10.04.2022 08:51
|Video Productions
|859558
|221001-A-VB804-402
|221001
|DOD_109252028
|00:02:04
|ILLESHEIM, DE
|0
|0
