221003-N-BI507-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 03, 2022) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) participates in COMPTUEX (Composite Training Unit Exercise). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is underway preparing for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carson Croom)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 10:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859529
|VIRIN:
|221003-N-BI507-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109251586
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Comptuex 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT