    A1C Greer

    JAPAN

    09.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    Feature video on Airman 1st Class Brandon Greer, a member of the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron's Fire Protection Team on Yokota Air Base, Japan.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 22:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859522
    VIRIN: 220927-N-BD319-1001
    Filename: DOD_109251441
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    This work, A1C Greer, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Civil Engineer Squadron
    Yokota Air Base
    Air Force
    Fire Protection
    Pacific Spotlight

