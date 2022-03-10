Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zama Pulse September 2022 edition

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.03.2022

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture!
    This month's news headlines include:
    - 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
    - USAG Japan Internship Program
    - USAG Okinawa Conducts "Value of Life" Proclamation Ceremony
    - Orient Shield 22
    - New Leadership at Kyogamisaki
    - Cub Scouts Pack 34 "Meet the Pack" Event
    - Super Smash Bros. Tournament
    - Camp Zama Hosts Table Tennis Tournament
    Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zama Pulse September 2022 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

