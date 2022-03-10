Zama Pulse September 2022 edition

Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines include:
- 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
- USAG Japan Internship Program
- USAG Okinawa Conducts "Value of Life" Proclamation Ceremony
- Orient Shield 22
- New Leadership at Kyogamisaki
- Cub Scouts Pack 34 "Meet the Pack" Event
- Super Smash Bros. Tournament
- Camp Zama Hosts Table Tennis Tournament
Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
