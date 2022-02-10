Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Princeton Arrives for San Francisco Fleet Week

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sang Kim 

    Navy Region Southwest

    SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 2, 2022) – Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) moores at Pier 30/32 in San Francisco Bay in preparation for San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW 2022), Oct. 2, 2022. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 20:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859509
    VIRIN: 221002-N-HV010-1001
    Filename: DOD_109251312
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    #ESG3
    #C3F
    #SFFW2022
    #CRNSW
    #SFFleetWeek2022

