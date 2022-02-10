Princeton Arrives for San Francisco Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 2, 2022) – Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) moores at Pier 30/32 in San Francisco Bay in preparation for San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW 2022), Oct. 2, 2022. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 20:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859509
|VIRIN:
|221002-N-HV010-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109251312
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
