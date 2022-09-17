Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Spotlight- CPT Anthony E3B

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.17.2022

    Video by Sgt. Gregory Muenchow and Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler

    AFN Humphreys

    AFN Humphreys Pacific Spotlight on Captain Nicholas Anthony, the Officer in Charge of Grading weapons lane 10 during Korea's first E3B held in the Republic of Korea. E3B consists of qualifications for the Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Field Medical Badge, and the new Expert Soldier Badge.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 00:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859506
    VIRIN: 220917-F-FW870-001
    Filename: DOD_109251304
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    Korea
    Infantry
    ESB
    Field Medic
    E3B
    EFMB

