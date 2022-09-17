Pacific Spotlight- CPT Anthony E3B

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AFN Humphreys Pacific Spotlight on Captain Nicholas Anthony, the Officer in Charge of Grading weapons lane 10 during Korea's first E3B held in the Republic of Korea. E3B consists of qualifications for the Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Field Medical Badge, and the new Expert Soldier Badge.