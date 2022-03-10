Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is Flight Test Engineering - Elementary School Level

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    412th Operations Group Technical Director, Jessica "Sting" Peterson, explains what exactly Flight Test Engineering is.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 19:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859501
    VIRIN: 221003-F-HC101-1003
    Filename: DOD_109251278
    Length: 00:13:04
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What is Flight Test Engineering - Elementary School Level, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aerospace Valley Air Show
    AVAS_STEM_1

