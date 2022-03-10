412th Operations Group Technical Director, Jessica "Sting" Peterson describes supersonic flight and preventing midair mishaps.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 19:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|859500
|VIRIN:
|221003-F-HC101-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109251277
|Length:
|00:12:40
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Supersonic flight and preventing Midair Mishaps - Middle School level, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT