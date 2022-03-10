Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Collision Avoidance Testing - Elementary School Level

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    412th Operations Group Technical Director, Jessica "Sting" Peterson talks about what it takes to conduct Collision Avoidance Testing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 19:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859499
    VIRIN: 221003-F-HC101-1001
    Filename: DOD_109251276
    Length: 00:12:14
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Collision Avoidance Testing - Elementary School Level, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aerospace Valley Air Show
    AVAS_STEM_flyover3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT