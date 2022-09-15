Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Sailors Participate in Gun Qualification Evolution

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Seaman Christopher Jones 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    USS Bataan Sailors Participate in a Gun Qualification Evolution.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 21:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859495
    VIRIN: 220915-N-AB188-897
    Filename: DOD_109251226
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Bataan Sailors Participate in Gun Qualification Evolution, by SN Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

