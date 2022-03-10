Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues woman from cruise ship near Port Angeles, WA

    WA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13 PADET Astoria

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Station Port Angeles medically evacuates a woman from a cruise ship in Port Angeles, Washington, Oct. 3, 2022. The man was reported (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 18:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859494
    VIRIN: 221003-G-AF140-1001
    Filename: DOD_109251213
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: WA, US

    TAGS

    Port Angeles
    Dolphin
    MH-65
    USCG PNW

