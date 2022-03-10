Coast Guard rescues woman from cruise ship near Port Angeles, WA

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Station Port Angeles medically evacuates a woman from a cruise ship in Port Angeles, Washington, Oct. 3, 2022. The man was reported (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 18:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859494
|VIRIN:
|221003-G-AF140-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109251213
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
