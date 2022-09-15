Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A DAY IN THE LIFE OF AN "AS"

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    A day in the life of an aviation support equipment technician onboard the Wasp-class Amphibious Assault Ship USS Bataan (LHD 5).

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 21:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859483
    VIRIN: 220915-N-VO895-753
    Filename: DOD_109251078
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A DAY IN THE LIFE OF AN "AS", by PO2 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5

