    USS BATAAN Celebrates 25th Birthday

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    USS Bataan celebrates it's 25th anniversary with a ceremony in the ship's hangar bay.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 21:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859482
    VIRIN: 220920-N-VO895-012
    Filename: DOD_109251077
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS BATAAN Celebrates 25th Birthday, by PO2 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5

