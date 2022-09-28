Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VSFB Boathouse B-Roll

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    B-Roll of the boathouse at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022. (U.S. Space Force video bye Airman 1st Class Tiarra Sibley)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 17:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859478
    VIRIN: 220928-F-GJ070-1001
    Filename: DOD_109251059
    Length: 00:05:03
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    This work, VSFB Boathouse B-Roll, by A1C Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Ocean
    gate
    Boathouse
    VSFB
    SLD30
    boat dock

