Coast Guard personnel from the Gulf, Atlantic, and Pacific Strike teams assist residence of Pine Island, Florida, Oct. 2, 2022. The strike forces worked with state and local partner agencies to transfer people in need to Florida’s mainland. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 17:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|859477
|VIRIN:
|221001-G-TR299-0023
|Filename:
|DOD_109251043
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|FORT MYERS, FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard conducts transportation operations post Hurricane Ian landfall, by PO3 Ian Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
