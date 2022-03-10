Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colorectal Screening PSA for providers

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    DHA Director Lt. Gen. Ron Place, a colon and rectal surgeon, gives information to providers regarding colorectal screenings and options covered by TRICARE.

    Let your patients know that once they turn 45, it's time to get screened for colorectal cancer and talk to them about the fit and all other appropriate screening options available to them.

    Learn more at https://tricare.mil/ColorectalCancerExams

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 16:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 859462
    VIRIN: 221003-O-XH734-108
    Filename: DOD_109250844
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: US

