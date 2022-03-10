Colorectal Screening PSA for providers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DHA Director Lt. Gen. Ron Place, a colon and rectal surgeon, gives information to providers regarding colorectal screenings and options covered by TRICARE.



Let your patients know that once they turn 45, it's time to get screened for colorectal cancer and talk to them about the fit and all other appropriate screening options available to them.



Learn more at https://tricare.mil/ColorectalCancerExams