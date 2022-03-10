DHA Director Lt. Gen. Ron Place, a colon and rectal surgeon, gives information to providers regarding colorectal screenings and options covered by TRICARE.
Let your patients know that once they turn 45, it's time to get screened for colorectal cancer and talk to them about the fit and all other appropriate screening options available to them.
Learn more at https://tricare.mil/ColorectalCancerExams
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 16:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|859462
|VIRIN:
|221003-O-XH734-108
|Filename:
|DOD_109250844
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Colorectal Screening PSA for providers, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT