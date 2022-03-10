Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Colorectal Screening PSA for patients

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    Did you know that there are at-home options for colorectal screenings that are covered by Tricare? Watch this short video featuring Lt. Gen. Place, Director of the Defense Health Agency as well as a colon & rectal surgeon, to learn more.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 16:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 859461
    VIRIN: 221003-O-XH734-877
    Filename: DOD_109250830
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colorectal Screening PSA for patients, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FIT
    colon cancer
    preventative care
    MHSsocial
    colorectal screening

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT