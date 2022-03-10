Colorectal Screening PSA for patients

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Did you know that there are at-home options for colorectal screenings that are covered by Tricare? Watch this short video featuring Lt. Gen. Place, Director of the Defense Health Agency as well as a colon & rectal surgeon, to learn more.