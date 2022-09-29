Coast Guard conducts search and rescue after Hurricane Ian in Florida

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew conduct urban search and rescue around Ft. Myers and Sanibel, Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022. Coast Guard crews in the the air and on the ground continue to conduct search and rescue, damage assessments and pollution response. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
