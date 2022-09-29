Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts search and rescue after Hurricane Ian in Florida

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew conduct urban search and rescue around Ft. Myers and Sanibel, Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022. Coast Guard crews in the the air and on the ground continue to conduct search and rescue, damage assessments and pollution response. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 16:13
    Location: FL, US

    Jayhawk
    Coast Guard
    helicopter
    urban rescue
    Hurricane Ian
    HurricaneIan22
    Sanibel Florida

