    Suicide Prevention Month part 3: MSgt Noel Paiz

    NC, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    MSgt Noel Paiz, 4th Logistic Readiness Squadron first sergeant, shares his story about suicidal ideations at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2022. September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 14:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859454
    VIRIN: 220930-F-XN600-001
    Filename: DOD_109250611
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: NC, US

    prevention
    suicide
    awareness
    SJAFB
    4FW

