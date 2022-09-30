MSgt Noel Paiz, 4th Logistic Readiness Squadron first sergeant, shares his story about suicidal ideations at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2022. September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 14:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|859454
|VIRIN:
|220930-F-XN600-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109250611
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Suicide Prevention Month part 3: MSgt Noel Paiz, by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
