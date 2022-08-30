Army's Top 5 things to know in September. Highlights different observances/themes in the month of September, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 13:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859450
|VIRIN:
|220830-A-KQ181-539
|Filename:
|DOD_109250471
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 5 Things to Know in September, by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT