    5 Things to Know in September

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    Army's Top 5 things to know in September. Highlights different observances/themes in the month of September, 2022.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 13:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859450
    VIRIN: 220830-A-KQ181-539
    Filename: DOD_109250471
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5 Things to Know in September, by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Suicide Prevention
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    AUSA
    Patriot Day
    Recruiting
    Best Squad

