Carly Martinez, Space Launch Delta 30 Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, speaks on the new co-location and the Hawk’s Cove Integrated Resilience Operations Center pilot program at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022. The Integrated Resilience and Response Operation Center or the Hawk's COVE, aims to build a holistic and integrated prevention and comprehensive framework for the Vandenberg community. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 13:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859449
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-TD231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109250456
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg's Grand Opening of Hawks Cove, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT