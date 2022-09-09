Vandenberg's Grand Opening of Hawks Cove

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Carly Martinez, Space Launch Delta 30 Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, speaks on the new co-location and the Hawk’s Cove Integrated Resilience Operations Center pilot program at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022. The Integrated Resilience and Response Operation Center or the Hawk's COVE, aims to build a holistic and integrated prevention and comprehensive framework for the Vandenberg community. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)