    Vandenberg's Grand Opening of Hawks Cove

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Carly Martinez, Space Launch Delta 30 Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, speaks on the new co-location and the Hawk’s Cove Integrated Resilience Operations Center pilot program at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022. The Integrated Resilience and Response Operation Center or the Hawk's COVE, aims to build a holistic and integrated prevention and comprehensive framework for the Vandenberg community. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 13:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859449
    VIRIN: 220909-F-TD231-1001
    Filename: DOD_109250456
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Integrated Resilience
    Hawks Cove
    Vandenberg's Hawks Cove
    Hawks Cove Pilot Program
    Response Operation Center

