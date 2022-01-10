Firefly Successfully Launches Alpha Flight 002 "To The Black"

Team Vandenberg launched multiple satellites to low Earth orbit aboard Firefly's Alpha vehicle from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex-2, Oct. 1, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Pacific Daylight Time. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 12:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859441
|VIRIN:
|221001-F-TD231-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109250332
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
