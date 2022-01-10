Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firefly Successfully Launches Alpha Flight 002 "To The Black"

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Team Vandenberg launched multiple satellites to low Earth orbit aboard Firefly's Alpha vehicle from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex-2, Oct. 1, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Pacific Daylight Time. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 12:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859441
    VIRIN: 221001-F-TD231-1002
    Filename: DOD_109250332
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefly Successfully Launches Alpha Flight 002 "To The Black", by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Firefly
    Alpha Flight 002
    Alpha 002
    Firefly Alpha Flight 002
    Vandenberg Firefly

