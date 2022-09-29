Aircrew from the 2nd Bomb Wing prepare to board a B-52H Stratofortress for a CONUS-to-CONUS training mission, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 29, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 12:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859439
|VIRIN:
|220929-F-LK801-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109250246
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Barksdale B-52s fly high, by SrA Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
