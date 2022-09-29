Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale B-52s fly high

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew from the 2nd Bomb Wing prepare to board a B-52H Stratofortress for a CONUS-to-CONUS training mission, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 29, 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 12:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859439
    VIRIN: 220929-F-LK801-1001
    Filename: DOD_109250246
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Barksdale B-52s fly high, by SrA Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-52
    Louisiana
    Barksdale AFB
    Striker Culture
    Striker Nation

