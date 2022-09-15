Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSC Commander talks priorities, opportunities and challenges ahead

    OK, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Lemitchel King 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Lt. Col. Stacey T. Hawkins talks about the challenges and opportunities facing the AFSC within strategic competition, his top priorities as commander and how he approaches Art of the Possible.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 11:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 859426
    VIRIN: 220915-F-UR719-100
    Filename: DOD_109250153
    Length: 00:09:10
    Location: OK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSC Commander talks priorities, opportunities and challenges ahead, by Lemitchel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    challenges
    opportunities
    priorities
    Art of the Possible
    AFSC Commander

