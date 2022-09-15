MHSRS 2022 Young Investigators Presentations Pt.1

During this year’s Military Health System Research Symposium, participants of the Young Investigators Competition presented a series of scientific research focused on warfighter health. Selected presenters encompassed the top 1% of the more than 2,345 abstracts submitted for review during the conference.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 10:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|859422
|VIRIN:
|220915-A-PO177-344
|Filename:
|DOD_109250066
|Length:
|01:14:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
