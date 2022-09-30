What Is A Focused, Driven Warrior - Ep. 5

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859419" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of What Is A Warrior, Col. William Hunter, 81 TRW/CC, and CMSgt Sarah Esparza, 81 TRW/CCC sit down with Capt. Lia Helseth, 81 TRW/JA, and 2d LT. Nikita Pravecek, 81 IPTS/SGIB, to discuss the Warrior ethos and how it relates to their jobs and their transition from prior enlisted to commissioned officers.