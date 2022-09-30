What Is A Focused, Driven Warrior - Ep. 5

In this episode of What Is A Warrior, Col. William Hunter, 81 TRW/CC, and CMSgt Sarah Esparza, 81 TRW/CCC sit down with Capt. Lia Helseth, 81 TRW/JA, and 2d LT. Nikita Pravecek, 81 IPTS/SGIB, to discuss the Warrior ethos and how it relates to their jobs and their transition from prior enlisted to commissioned officers.
