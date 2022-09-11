NATO and the United Nations team up in Jordan for a field exercise against radiological threats

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis

Jordan is now better equipped to deal with chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats, thanks to a recent project jointly implemented by NATO and the United Nations (UN).



The three-year project culminated in a demonstration near Amman, Jordan’s capital, in which Jordanian authorities responded to a simulated radiological attack. Thanks to the efforts of the NATO-UN team, which focused on training Jordanian authorities in crisis management and disaster response, the exercise participants swiftly and effectively responded to the national disaster. This is the first time NATO has teamed up with the UN to enhance the security capabilities of a NATO partner country.



The NATO Defence and Related Security Capacity Building (DCB) Initiative is one of several partnership programmes developed by NATO to help partner countries improve their defence and related security capacities. Support provided through this initiative is tailored to the needs of the recipient countries. Assistance packages range from helping countries to counter terrorism, to improve their information protection, cyber defence, civil preparedness, crisis management capabilities and much more.



Footage includes shots of a disaster response exercise, as well as interviews with NATO and UN officials.

Transcript

---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS - CBRN DEFENCE TROOPS REACT TO SIMULATED RADIOLOGICAL DIRTY BOMB AT JORDANIAN PETROLEUM REFINERY IN ZARQA GOVERNORATE

(00:13) WIDE - CBRN DEFENCE TROOP CONDUCTS SEARCH AT REFINERY FOR CHEMICALS

(00:16) VARIOUS SHOTS (WIDE) - EMERGENCY SERVICES RESPOND TO SIMULATED RADIOLOGICAL INCIDENT AT PETROLEUM REFINERY

(00:22) VARIOUS SHOTS - ESTABLISHING SHOT OF REFINERY WITH SAFETY CORDON

(00:28) WIDE - ESTABLISHING SHOT OF REFINERY INCIDENT CONTROL POINT



(00:31) VARIOUS SHOTS - JORDANIAN ARMY AND REFINERY SITE MANAGER CONTROL CORDON ACCESS POINT



(00:45) WIDE - CBRN DEFENCE TROOPS PREPARE TO ENTER REFINERY TO CONDUCT SEARCH



(00:48) WIDE - INCIDENT ACCESS POINT WITH CBRN DEFENCE TROOPS MOVING IN AND OUT



(00:52) WIDE - ESTABLISHING SHOT OF REFINERY



(00:54) VARIOUS SHOTS - CBRN DEFENCE TROOP TALKS ON RADIO WITH TROOPS IN BACKGROUND CONDUCTING SEARCH



(01:12) WIDE - CBRN DEFENCE TROOPS COORDINATE SEARCH MOVEMENTS



(01:19) WIDE - CBRN DEFENCE TROOP PATROLS REFINERY



(01:23) VARIOUS SHOTS - ESTABLISHING SHOT OF CBRN DEFENCE TROOPS APPROACHING THE REFINERY



(02:08) MEDIUM - EXERCISE DIRECTING STAFF VALIDATES CBRN DEFENCE TROOPS



(02:13) VARIOUS SHOTS - CBRN DEFENCE TROOPS CONDUCT SEARCH



(02:35) MEDUIM - CBRN DEFENCE TROOPS ASSESS SIMULATED CASUALTIES



(02:39) VARIOUS SHOTS - CBRN DEFENCE TROOP USES CHEMICAL DETECTION DEVICE



(02:47) MEDUIM - CBRN DEFENCE TROOP PATROLS REFINERY INTERIOR



(02:55) VARIOUS SHOTS - CBRN DEFENCE TROOP USES CHEMICAL DETECTION DEVICE INSIDE REFINERY BUILDING



(03:04) VARIOUS SHOTS - CBRN DEFENCE TROOP TALKS ON RADIO INSIDE REFINERY BUILDING



(03:20) VARIOUS SHOTS - CBRN DEFENCE TROOP ESCORTS REFINERY WORKERS TO INCIDENT CONTROL POINT



(03:46) VARIOUS SHOTS - REFINERY WORKERS ARE SEARCHED AT INCIDENT CONTROL POINT WITH RADIOLOGICAL DETECTION DEVICE



(03:53) WIDE - REFINERY WORKER DECONTAMINATED AT WASH DOWN POINT



(03:59) VARIOUS SHOTS - REFINERY WORKERS SEARCHED WITH RADIOLOGICAL DETECTION DEVICE POST-DECONTAMINATION PHASE



(04:09) VARIOUS SHOTS – SIMULATED SUSPECT DETAINED AND ESCORTED BY CBRN DEFENCE TROOPS



(04:17) VARIOUS SHOTS - CBRN DEFENCE TROOP CONDUCTS CASUALTY EVACUATION



(04:38) VARIOUS SHOTS – SIMULATED CASUALTY RECEIVED AT INCIDENT CONTROL POINT



(04:48) VARIOUS SHOTS - CASUALTY DECONTAMINATION POINT



(05:01) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) BORA ÖNEN, DEFENCE AND RELATED SECURITY CAPACITY BUILDING (DCB) TEAM LEADER, OPERATIONS DIVISION, NATO HEADQUARTERS

“We're here to conclude a three-year NATO-UN joint project, which aims to enhance Jordan's capacity to deal with CBRN terrorism. This is the first such joint project between NATO and the United Nations, aiming to enhance partners’ capacity on a specific subject. Over the last three years, we have been working jointly with the Jordanian authorities to identify gaps, to increase the awareness, to provide training. And in this final stage, we are trying to validate all those activities through a national--level CBRN exercise.”

(05:44) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) KHAN JAHIER, POLICY OFFICER, ENABLEMENT AND RESILIENCE SECTION, DEFENCE POLICY AND PLANNING DIVISION, NATO HEADQUARTERS

“CBRN incidents may cause a large number of casualties and may affect critical infrastructures that are essential to the functioning of society. And due to its cascading effects, it may stretch the national capabilities to the maximum extent possible. NATO and the UN are therefore pleased to support national Jordanian efforts to enhance CBRN resilience and to support a whole-- of--government response to save lives.”

(06:12) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) ULRIK P. AHNFELDT-MOLLERUP, SENIOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS OFFICER, UN COUNTER-TERRORISM CENTRE, UN OFFICE OF COUNTER-TERRORISM

“The UN Office of Counter-Terrorism has established this cooperation with NATO because we have a commonality of purpose when it deals with CBRN terrorism. NATO has a lot of expertise on building civil crisis management and we’re bringing expertise on counter-terrorism issues that we together can work with the Jordanians to improve their capacities in this regard.”

(06:34) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) ULRIK P. AHNFELDT-MOLLERUP, SENIOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS OFFICER, UN COUNTER-TERRORISM CENTRE, UN OFFICE OF COUNTER-TERRORISM

“Unfortunately, the threat of CBRN terrorism is real. We know that ISIS has had efforts and even had terrorist attacks that involve both chemical and biological weapons. And we also know that they have seized materials that could be used for radiological devices, explosive devices. So we really need to make sure that member states have an ability to address these very real problems.”

## END ##