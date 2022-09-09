Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 memorial ruck march (1080p B-Roll)

    RAMSTEIN, GERMANY

    09.09.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Woodlawn Golf Course hosted a 9/11 memorial ruck march on Ramstein Air Base, September 9, 2022. Brent Whitten, a wounded service member, spoke about the importance of remembering the fallen first responders and civilians as well as service members who have given their lives in the Global War on Terror. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)

