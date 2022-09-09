9/11 memorial ruck march (1080p B-Roll)

The Woodlawn Golf Course hosted a 9/11 memorial ruck march on Ramstein Air Base, September 9, 2022. Brent Whitten, a wounded service member, spoke about the importance of remembering the fallen first responders and civilians as well as service members who have given their lives in the Global War on Terror. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 05:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN, DE
