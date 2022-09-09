9/11 memorial ruck march (1080p B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Woodlawn Golf Course hosted a 9/11 memorial ruck march on Ramstein Air Base, September 9, 2022. Brent Whitten, a wounded service member, spoke about the importance of remembering the fallen first responders and civilians as well as service members who have given their lives in the Global War on Terror. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)