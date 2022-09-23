Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AE Mass Casualty Exercise ensuring most elite medical training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    09.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, invited Danish and Canadian coalition partners out to share their elite training tactics during a mass casualty exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, 23 September 2022. Training alongside the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron firefighters, they executed the exercise ensuring that they are always able to help those who need it quickly and efficiently when the time comes. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 01:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859384
    VIRIN: 220921-F-PT849-0002
    Filename: DOD_109249543
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AE Mass Casualty Exercise ensuring most elite medical training, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mass Casualty Exercise
    Aeromedical Evacuation
    C-130
    Firefighters
    AE
    CCAT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT