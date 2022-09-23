Airmen from the 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, invited Danish and Canadian coalition partners out to share their elite training tactics during a mass casualty exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, 23 September 2022. Training alongside the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron firefighters, they executed the exercise ensuring that they are always able to help those who need it quickly and efficiently when the time comes. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|09.23.2022
|10.03.2022 01:48
|Video Productions
|859384
|220921-F-PT849-0002
|DOD_109249543
|00:02:34
|KW
|0
|0
This work, AE Mass Casualty Exercise ensuring most elite medical training, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio
