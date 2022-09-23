AE Mass Casualty Exercise ensuring most elite medical training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, invited Danish and Canadian coalition partners out to share their elite training tactics during a mass casualty exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, 23 September 2022. Training alongside the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron firefighters, they executed the exercise ensuring that they are always able to help those who need it quickly and efficiently when the time comes. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)