    Bells Across America Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.29.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    220929-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 22, 2022) Sailors and community members attend a Bells Across America ceremony held in honor of fallen service members at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). (U.S. Navy video by Seaman Sean Lynch)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 00:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859381
    VIRIN: 220929-N-CU072-1001
    Filename: DOD_109249503
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, Bells Across America Yokosuka, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

