The 18th Wing Suicide Prevention Program hosted a glow skate event at the Risner fitness center on Kadena Air Base to raise awareness for Suicide Prevention Month. Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, September 24, 2022. Risner Fitness Center. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elton Taylor)
|09.24.2022
|10.03.2022 02:28
|Video Productions
|859380
|220924-M-BD159-077
|DOD_109249500
|00:01:00
|OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
