    Glow Skate

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.24.2022

    Video by Cpl. Elton Taylor 

    AFN Okinawa

    The 18th Wing Suicide Prevention Program hosted a glow skate event at the Risner fitness center on Kadena Air Base to raise awareness for Suicide Prevention Month. Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, September 24, 2022. Risner Fitness Center. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elton Taylor)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 02:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859378
    VIRIN: 220924-M-BD159-902
    Filename: DOD_109249492
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Glow Skate, by Cpl Elton Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Prevention
    Suicide
    Month
    Skate
    Glow

