On this Pacific News: U.S. Army Soldiers conduct a land navigation course on Camp Casey, South Korea, U.S. Army Soldiers conduct helicopter deck landings on USS Ronald Reagan in the East Sea, and U.S. Army Pacific hosts the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force Activation Ceremony on Fort Shafter, Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 00:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|859376
|VIRIN:
|220930-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109249490
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: September 30, 2022, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
