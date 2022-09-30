Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: September 30, 2022

    JAPAN

    09.30.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Army Soldiers conduct a land navigation course on Camp Casey, South Korea, U.S. Army Soldiers conduct helicopter deck landings on USS Ronald Reagan in the East Sea, and U.S. Army Pacific hosts the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force Activation Ceremony on Fort Shafter, Hawaii.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 00:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific News: September 30, 2022, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Shafter
    Camp Casey
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Indo-Pacific
    USINDOPACOM

