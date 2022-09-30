Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Coast Guard evacuates 2 people off Sanibel Island

    SANIBEL ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Owen and Petty Officer 2nd Class Hunter Gaines, both Gulf Strike Team members, evacuate two people off Sanibel Island, Florida on Sept. 30, 2022. Owen and Gaines returned the couple to the mainland to seek better shelter and resources after the devastation of Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Owen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 00:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859375
    VIRIN: 300922-G-G0108-5001
    Filename: DOD_109249489
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: SANIBEL ISLAND, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Coast Guard evacuates 2 people off Sanibel Island, by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hurricane
    strike force
    fort myers
    pine island
    ian
    storm22

