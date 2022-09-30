The Coast Guard evacuates 2 people off Sanibel Island

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859375" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Owen and Petty Officer 2nd Class Hunter Gaines, both Gulf Strike Team members, evacuate two people off Sanibel Island, Florida on Sept. 30, 2022. Owen and Gaines returned the couple to the mainland to seek better shelter and resources after the devastation of Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Owen)