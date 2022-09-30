Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Owen and Petty Officer 2nd Class Hunter Gaines, both Gulf Strike Team members, evacuate two people off Sanibel Island, Florida on Sept. 30, 2022. Owen and Gaines returned the couple to the mainland to seek better shelter and resources after the devastation of Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Owen)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 00:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859375
|VIRIN:
|300922-G-G0108-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109249489
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|SANIBEL ISLAND, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Coast Guard evacuates 2 people off Sanibel Island, by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT