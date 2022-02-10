U.S Army Sgt. Timothy Brooks of Squad 7, representing the U.S. Army Reserve, trains on the use of the M240 Lima machine gun on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct 2, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt-to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events, evaluating their physical endurance, technical skills, and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army video by Spc. James B. Paxson)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2022 22:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859370
|VIRIN:
|221002-A-RL679-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109249254
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Squad Best Competition 2022, by SPC James Paxson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army
Best Squad Competition
