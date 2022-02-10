U.S. Soldiers from various squads from across the Army's major commands compete in the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition and are graded on multiple expert Soldier tasks on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 2, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events that test their physical and mental endurance, technical and tactical abilities, and basic warrior skills under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Ortiz Vega)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2022 21:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859367
|VIRIN:
|221003-A-OQ670-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109249242
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Best Squad Competition Soldier Expert Tasks Eval, by PFC Rognie OrtizVega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
