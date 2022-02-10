Army Best Squad Competition Soldier Expert Tasks Eval

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers from various squads from across the Army's major commands compete in the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition and are graded on multiple expert Soldier tasks on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 2, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events that test their physical and mental endurance, technical and tactical abilities, and basic warrior skills under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Ortiz Vega)