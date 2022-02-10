Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Best Squad Competition Soldier Expert Tasks Eval

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2022

    Video by Pfc. Rognie OrtizVega 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers from various squads from across the Army's major commands compete in the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition and are graded on multiple expert Soldier tasks on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 2, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events that test their physical and mental endurance, technical and tactical abilities, and basic warrior skills under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Ortiz Vega)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 21:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859367
    VIRIN: 221003-A-OQ670-1001
    Filename: DOD_109249242
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Best Squad Competition Soldier Expert Tasks Eval, by PFC Rognie OrtizVega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    BestSquad
    ArmyBestSquad
    Army’sBestSquad

