    Kunsan Weather flight

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.21.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    Kunsan Weather Flight Airmen keep Kunsan Air Base informed about any possible weather that could hinder base operations at Kunsan AB Sept. 21, 2022. Weather Flights are tasked with keeping Base Commanders informed about possible weather related issues so base wide messages can inform military personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 20:33
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    This work, Kunsan Weather flight, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Weather
    AFN
    Korea
    readiness

