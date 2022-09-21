video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Kunsan Weather Flight Airmen keep Kunsan Air Base informed about any possible weather that could hinder base operations at Kunsan AB Sept. 21, 2022. Weather Flights are tasked with keeping Base Commanders informed about possible weather related issues so base wide messages can inform military personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)