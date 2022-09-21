Kunsan Weather Flight Airmen keep Kunsan Air Base informed about any possible weather that could hinder base operations at Kunsan AB Sept. 21, 2022. Weather Flights are tasked with keeping Base Commanders informed about possible weather related issues so base wide messages can inform military personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2022 20:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859363
|VIRIN:
|220921-F-HV886-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109249198
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kunsan Weather flight, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
