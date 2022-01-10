AIRSTA Clearwater SAR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew conduct urban search and rescue in Sanibel, Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 30, 2022. Coast Guard crews in the the air and on the ground continue to conduct search and rescue, damage assessments and pollution response. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)