U.S. Army Best Squad competitors zero their weapons at the range on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 2, 2022. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team, featuring a multitude of fitness, knowledge, and combat-related events. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Lilliana Magoon)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2022 20:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859354
|VIRIN:
|221002-A-RV181-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_109249124
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, by SPC Lilliana Magoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
