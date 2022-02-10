Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2022

    Video by Spc. Lilliana Magoon 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Best Squad competitors zero their weapons at the range on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 2, 2022. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team, featuring a multitude of fitness, knowledge, and combat-related events. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Lilliana Magoon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 20:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859354
    VIRIN: 221002-A-RV181-1007
    Filename: DOD_109249124
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, by SPC Lilliana Magoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    U.S. Army
    Fort Bragg
    Best Squad Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT