U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the Army's Best Squad Competition zero their weapons prior to qualification on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 2, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt-to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events, evaluating their physical endurance, technical skills, and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2022 17:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859349
|VIRIN:
|021022-A-IW462-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109249067
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|NC, US
This work, Army Best Squad Competition, by SGT Jacob Moir, identified by DVIDS
