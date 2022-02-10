Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FL National Guard aviation units support Hurricane Ian relief

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2022

    Video by Maj. Theresa Dipinto 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida National Guard drops supplies at a distribution point during Hurricane Ian relief efforts Pine Island, Fla., Oct. 02, 2022. We have forces operating throughout the state, providing assistance to the areas of greatest need.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 16:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859348
    VIRIN: 221002-A-HU269-888
    Filename: DOD_109249017
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: FL, US

    This work, FL National Guard aviation units support Hurricane Ian relief, by MAJ Theresa Dipinto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

