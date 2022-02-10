Florida National Guard drops supplies at a distribution point during Hurricane Ian relief efforts Pine Island, Fla., Oct. 02, 2022. We have forces operating throughout the state, providing assistance to the areas of greatest need.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2022 16:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859348
|VIRIN:
|221002-A-HU269-888
|Filename:
|DOD_109249017
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, FL National Guard aviation units support Hurricane Ian relief, by MAJ Theresa Dipinto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
