Coast Guard rescues 2 after boat grounds southwest of Juneau, Alaska

The Coast Guard rescued two people in stormy weather Oct. 1, 2022, after their boat ran onto rocks in Pavlof Harbor, southwest of Juneau. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka located and hoisted the man and woman and flew them to awaiting EMS in Juneau for medical evaluation. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Sitka)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 22:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859338
|VIRIN:
|221001-G-G0217-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109248720
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AK, US
