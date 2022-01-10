Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 after boat grounds southwest of Juneau, Alaska

    AK, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The Coast Guard rescued two people in stormy weather Oct. 1, 2022, after their boat ran onto rocks in Pavlof Harbor, southwest of Juneau. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka located and hoisted the man and woman and flew them to awaiting EMS in Juneau for medical evaluation. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Sitka)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 22:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: AK, US

    TAGS

    Alaska
    D17
    Coast Guard Air Station Sitka
    Coast Guard Sector Juneau
    Pavlof Harbor

