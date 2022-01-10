Coast Guard rescues 2 after boat grounds southwest of Juneau, Alaska

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard rescued two people in stormy weather Oct. 1, 2022, after their boat ran onto rocks in Pavlof Harbor, southwest of Juneau. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka located and hoisted the man and woman and flew them to awaiting EMS in Juneau for medical evaluation. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Sitka)